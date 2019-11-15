Play

Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Questionable Saturday

Redick is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Heat due to a left great toe sprain.

Redick posted 19 points in 34 minutes during Thursday's win over the Clippers, but he apparently suffered an injury in the process. If he ends up missing Saturday's matchup, E'Twaun Moore, Kenrich Williams and Nickeil Alexander-Walker could see expanded roles.

