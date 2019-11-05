Play

Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Retreats to bench

Redick isn't starting Monday's game against the Nets, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Redick started the first four games of the season, but Monday will mark his third straight contest coming off the bench. Josh Hart gets the starting nod in Redick's stead.

