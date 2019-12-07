Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Scores 15 in blowout loss

Redick posted 15 points (3-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-8 FT), two rebounds and one assist in a loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Following Wednesday's game in which Redick tied his season-high 26 points with five triples, the 35-year old slowed down a bit in this one, swishing only one three-pointer. While Redick hasn't produced value quite as high as he has over the past two seasons, he's still relevant in standard leagues for teams in search of some points, threes and a solid free-throw percentage. Speaking of free-throw percentage, while the veteran has still been one of the more reliable charity-stripe snipers, his 86.6 percent from the line is the third-lowest of his 14-year career. This game helped him tremendously in that area, as he was at just 84.7 percent beforehand. If positive regression continues for Redick, his value will escalate.