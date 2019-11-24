Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Scores 20 in loss
Redick posted 20 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's loss to Utah.
The veteran sharpshooter topped 20 points for the fifth time in his past eight games. Though he's taken on a slightly smaller role and should return to the bench once the Pelicans' myriad injuries return, Redick's having a similar season to what he's done in the past. One of the best shooters in the game, Redick's shooting a career-high 47.7 percent from three on his way to season-long averages of 15.3 points, 3.5 threes, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.9 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...