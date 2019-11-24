Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Scores 20 in loss

Redick posted 20 points (4-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's loss to Utah.

The veteran sharpshooter topped 20 points for the fifth time in his past eight games. Though he's taken on a slightly smaller role and should return to the bench once the Pelicans' myriad injuries return, Redick's having a similar season to what he's done in the past. One of the best shooters in the game, Redick's shooting a career-high 47.7 percent from three on his way to season-long averages of 15.3 points, 3.5 threes, 2.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 27.9 minutes per contest.