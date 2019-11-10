Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Scores 22 in Saturday's victory

Redick amassed 22 points (6-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Hornets.

Redick drew the start in place of Lonzo Ball (hip) and had by far his best showing in a Pelicans uniform, posting season highs in scoring, rebounding, made threes, steals, blocks and minutes. It's unclear whether Ball will be ready to return for Monday's matchup versus the Rockets, but if not Redick can likely be expected to earn another start at shooting guard.