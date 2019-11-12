Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Scores 24 points
Redick had 24 points (7-16 FG, 7-15 3PT, 3-3 FT) and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss against the Rockets.
Redick once again had a strong performance in Lonzo Ball's absence due to a hip injury, and the veteran shooting guard registered his season-high mark in points, made field goals and made threes against Houston. Redick's upside will depend on Ball's return but even if he returns to the bench, he should continue to be a decent asset due to his scoring totals and his three-point field-goal percentage of late -- Redick averages 51.3 percent from deep in his last five outings.
More News
-
Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Scores 22 in Saturday's victory•
-
Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Starting Saturday•
-
Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Hits rock bottom in big loss•
-
Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Added to injury report•
-
Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Retreats to bench•
-
Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Logs 17 points in Saturday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...