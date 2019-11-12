Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Scores 24 points

Redick had 24 points (7-16 FG, 7-15 3PT, 3-3 FT) and three assists in 37 minutes during Monday's 122-116 loss against the Rockets.

Redick once again had a strong performance in Lonzo Ball's absence due to a hip injury, and the veteran shooting guard registered his season-high mark in points, made field goals and made threes against Houston. Redick's upside will depend on Ball's return but even if he returns to the bench, he should continue to be a decent asset due to his scoring totals and his three-point field-goal percentage of late -- Redick averages 51.3 percent from deep in his last five outings.