Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Scores 26 points
Redick had 26 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3PT, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes during Sunday's 108-100 win over the Warriors.
Redick has been on fire since returning to the starting unit, averaging 22.8 points on 50.0 percent shooting from three-point range. Considering New Orleans' absences on the backcourt, Redick should remain on that role ahead of Tuesday's matchup at home against the Trail Blazers.
