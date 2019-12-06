Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Scores 26 versus Suns

Redick collected 26 points (7-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 139-132 overtime loss to the Suns.

Redick scored at least 20 points for the sixth time in the last 13 games, and it's the third time he has gone for 26 this season. Moreover, he has seen at least 30 minutes in 10 of the last 13, and on a team getting up and down as fast as the Pelicans, Redick may very well continue to fill it up offensively.