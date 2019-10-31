Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Scores five in loss

Redick tallied five points (1-10 FG, 1-9 3PT, 2-3 FT), three assists, one rebound and one block in Monday's 134-123 loss to the Warriors.

Redick has not shot the ball well to open the season, converting just 31.6 percent of field goals and 35.6 percent of three-point shots. The dismal shooting percentage coupled with the fact that Redick is seeing the fewest amount of minutes per game (25.5) in nearly 10 years, it's hard to recommend using the veteran in anything but deep leagues, although that could change if he works his way back up to his career three-point percentage figures (41.2).