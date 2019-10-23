Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Shoots down Raptors

Redick scored 16 points (6-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt) and chipped in two rebounds and an assist in 27 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 130-122 overtime loss to the Raptors.

Zion Williamson's torn meniscus opened a spot on the top unit for Redick, who started at small forward while Brandon Ingram shifted to power forward. As usual, Redick delivered most of his value through his sharpshooting from the outside. He'll likely to continue to provide some elite three-point production while he sees 25-plus minutes, though Redick's usage rate tail off after clearing the 20 percent mark in each of the past seven seasons.