Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Signing with Pelicans
Redick and the Pelicans have agreed to a two-year, $26.5 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
This move is somewhat surprising, as they 76ers appeared to be the front runner for Redick's services. The Pelicans will be his sixth team since being drafted in 2006. The veteran sharp-shooter averaged a career high 18.1 points last season hit 3.2 triples per game on nearly 40 percent shooting.
More News
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...