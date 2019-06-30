Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Signing with Pelicans

Redick and the Pelicans have agreed to a two-year, $26.5 million deal, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

This move is somewhat surprising, as they 76ers appeared to be the front runner for Redick's services. The Pelicans will be his sixth team since being drafted in 2006. The veteran sharp-shooter averaged a career high 18.1 points last season hit 3.2 triples per game on nearly 40 percent shooting.