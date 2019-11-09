Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Starting Saturday

Redick will start Saturday's matchup against the Hornets, Daniel Sallerson of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.

Redick hasn't started a game since Oct. 28, but with Lonzo Ball out, coach Alvin Gentry will give the veteran the nod. In Redick's four starts, he's averaged 9.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds across 25.5 minutes.