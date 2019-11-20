Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Stays hot from distance
Redick tallied 18 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 32 minutes Tuesday in the Pelicans' 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers.
New Orleans returned two of their injured players (Brandon Ingram and Frank Jackson) to action Tuesday, but their additions weren't enough to cost Redick substantial playing time. He logged at least 29 minutes for his fifth straight appearance, with his 18-point night actually representing his lowest output during that stretch. Redick should keep providing solid scoring and three-point production while he continues to receive sizable minutes, but he'll be at risk of a role reduction once the likes of Lonzo Ball (hip), Josh Hart (knee) and Derrick Favors (back) rejoin the rotation.
