Pelicans' J.J. Redick: Will play Sunday
Redick (toe) will play and start Sunday against the Warriors.
While the Pelicans will be without a number of regulars Sunday, the good news is that they'll get Redick back after a one-game absence. The veteran is battling a sprained big toe on his left foot, but he could be thrust into increased minutes given the sheer number of injuries in the Pels' backcourt.
