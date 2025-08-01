The Pelicans signed Springer to an Exhibit 9 contract Friday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Springer will compete for a spot on the team's roster during training camp and the NBA preseason. The Tennessee product played in 43 regular-season games during the 2024-25 campaign, spending time with the Celtics and Jazz. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.3 rebounds across 8.5 minutes per game, shooting 38.9 percent from the field.