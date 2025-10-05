Springer (ankle) was not on the injury report for Saturday's preseason game against the Melbourne Phoenix.

Springer sat out Friday's 107-97 preseason win over Melbourne United with a left ankle sprain, but he's back in the mix and could see minutes in this preseason tune-up against another Australian team. Springer is on an Exhibit 9 deal and hoping to claim a roster spot with the Pelicans, so he's expected to make the most of every shot he has to be on the hardwood.