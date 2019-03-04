Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Added to injury report
Okafor was added to the Pelicans' injury report for Monday's game against the Jazz with a sprained left ankle.
It's unclear when Okafor picked up the injury, but he'll now be questionable as the Pelicans enter their first leg of a four-game week. With Anthony Davis (illness) also questionable, there's a chance New Orleans could be left shorthanded up front.
