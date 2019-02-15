Okafor generated 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds and two assists in 23 minutes Thursday in the Pelicans' 131-122 win over the Thunder.

The Okafor-Anthony Davis starting frontcourt pairing proved to be a disaster in Tuesday's 30-point loss to the Magic, prompting coach Alvin Gentry to move Okafor to the bench for this one. Though he was efficient while playing off the second unit, Okafor could be appointed back to the starting five coming out of the All-Star break after Davis was forced to exit Thursday with a shoulder contusion. The injury isn't believed to be significant but may be concerning enough to keep Davis out of this weekend's All-Star Game. If Davis ends up sitting out the exhibition, there's a good chance the Pelicans would hold him out of additional games, which would leave more center minutes available for Okafor and Julius Randle.