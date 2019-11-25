Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Available Sunday
Okafor (ankle) will be available for Sunday's game against the Clippers.
After missing the last six games with a sprained ankle, Okafor will finally make his return to availability Sunday night. He'll come off the bench behind Jaxson Hayes but will serve as the backup center with Derrick Favors (back) on the shelf.
