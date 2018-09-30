Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Available to play Sunday
Okafor is available to play in Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls.
Okafor was given a probable designation coming into the day, so this was the expected move all along. He'll slot in as depth, but isn't a lock to see significant minutes. The Pelicans already have the likes of Anthony Davis and Cheick Diallo at center, while Julius Randle could be used at the position in smaller lineups as well.
