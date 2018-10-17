Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Available to play Wednesday
Okafor (ankle) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's season opener against the Rockets, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
This was the expected course of action all along after Okafor was given a probable designation earlier this week. He'll slot in as depth at center, likely battling Cheick Diallo for rights to the backup center job to Anthony Davis.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will not play Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Questionable Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Upgraded to questionable Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Out Wednesday vs. Heat•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...