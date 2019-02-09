Okafor (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Timberwolves, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Okafor was listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain, but he's been given the green light. He's started the last nine games for the Pelicans and nearly average a double-double over that stretch, but he's expected to come off the bench Friday with Anthony Davis back in the starting lineup.