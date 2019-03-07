Okafor (ankle) will be able to play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After missing Monday's game against Utah due to a left ankle sprain, Okafor will be available for Wednesday's rematch. In 44 appearances this year, Okafor's averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game.

