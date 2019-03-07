Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Available Wednesday
Okafor (ankle) will be able to play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
After missing Monday's game against Utah due to a left ankle sprain, Okafor will be available for Wednesday's rematch. In 44 appearances this year, Okafor's averaging 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 14.8 minutes per game.
