Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Back on floor Wednesday
Okafor totaled just six points and six rebounds in 13 minutes during Wednesday's 107-99 victory over Minnesota.
Okafor re-entered the rotation Wednesday after a period of riding the pine. He appears to be the odd man out in terms of center minutes and is likely to float in and out of the action as determined by the matchup. Derrick Favors is still on a minutes restriction and another injury could happen at any time. Okafor would need Favors to miss time to have any shot at a meaningful role.
