Okafor scored a game-high 25 points (11-16 FG, 3-3 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 109-107 loss to the Pacers.

He did his best to put the Pelicans over the top, scoring eight points with a couple of boards in the final seven minutes, but it wasn't enough. Okafor has five double-doubles in eight starts while averaging 18.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks since replacing Anthony Davis (finger), but his ultimate fantasy value still remains tied to what New Orleans decides to do with Davis -- and what kind of haul they get if they elect to trade him.