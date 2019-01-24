Okafor finished with 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and six blocks in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 98-94 loss to Detroit.

Okafor had his second straight double-double Wednesday, continuing to fill in for the injured Anthony Davis (finger). He also chipped in with a season-high six blocks and given his current opportunity, should be added in most formats. Davis is set to miss at least the rest of this week which should give Okafor at least a couple more games in which to produce.