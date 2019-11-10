Okafor will come off the bench Saturday against the Hornets, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With Favors' recently working back from a knee injury, Okafor has started the past five games. However, coach Alvin Gentry is starting Favors on Saturday, pushing Okafor back to the bench. In his three games off the bench this season, Okafor is averaging 6.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 10.3 minutes.