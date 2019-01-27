Okafor scored 24 points (10-12 FG, 4-5 FT) while adding 15 rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during Saturday's 126-114 loss to the Spurs.

In four starts since Anthony Davis (finger) was sidelined, Okafor has grabbed three double-doubles while averaging 19.8 points, 10.8 boards and 2.8 blocks in 31.8 minutes a night. His production will immediately plummet once Davis gets healthy, but with Julius Randle (ankle) now injured as well, Okafor could at least hang onto a starting spot alongside Davis and maintain some fantasy value.