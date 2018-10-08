Okafor (ankle) recently indicated he'd like to play in one of the Pelicans' final two preseason games Wednesday against the Heat or Thursday versus the Raptors, Scott Kushner of The Advocate reports.

Okafor has been battling a sprained right ankle the last week or so, but is hoping to make enough progress in his recovery to get one final stint of preseason work prior to next week's regular-season opener. That will likely come down to whether or not Okafor can log some sort of practice or shootaround in the coming few days, so keep an eye out for additional updates. That said, it's still just the preseason and if the Pelicans are planning on keeping Okafor on the regular-season roster, they could just play it safe with him and hold him out. Tentatively consider Okafor questionable for Wednesday.