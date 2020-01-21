Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Could return Wednesday
Okafor (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Okafor has missed the last three games with a back injury, and he's once again being considered questionable. Expect an update on the big man's availability as tipoff nears.
