Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Could see increased run
Okafor may receive an uptick in minutes Wednesday against the Bucks, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.
Okafor hasn't seen much playing time this season (5.4 minutes over 13 games), but with Julius Randle (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle) ruled out for Wednesday in Milwaukee, Okafor could take on a larger role. "I think you'll see him soon," stated head coach Alvin Gentry when discussing Randle's role with the Pelicans. "Obviously we're in a situation now where we're depleted from a big-guy standpoint. He's working extremely hard - as hard as anybody, every single day he comes in. I think he'll be ready to play whenever we stick him out there, because he puts in the work."
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will start Thursday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Solid in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Slated to start Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Plays two minutes in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...