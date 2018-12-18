Okafor may receive an uptick in minutes Wednesday against the Bucks, Jim Eichenhofer of Pelicans.com reports.

Okafor hasn't seen much playing time this season (5.4 minutes over 13 games), but with Julius Randle (ankle) and Nikola Mirotic (ankle) ruled out for Wednesday in Milwaukee, Okafor could take on a larger role. "I think you'll see him soon," stated head coach Alvin Gentry when discussing Randle's role with the Pelicans. "Obviously we're in a situation now where we're depleted from a big-guy standpoint. He's working extremely hard - as hard as anybody, every single day he comes in. I think he'll be ready to play whenever we stick him out there, because he puts in the work."