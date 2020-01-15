Okafor is probable for Thursday's contest against Utah due to a back injury, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

This is the first report of Okafor's back injury. It doesn't appear to be too severe though, as the center will likely take the floor Thursday. The former Duke standout is currently dropping 8.5 points and 4.6 rebounds in 24 appearances for the Pelicans this season.