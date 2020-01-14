Okafor exploded for 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 117-110 overtime win against the Pistons.

Okafor finished with a season high rebounding total while matching season highs in blocks and minutes. It was a sensational showing for the 24-year-old big man, and with his contract becoming guaranteed recently he seems like a good bet to remain on the team for the duration of the campaign. Still, it's possible Derrick Favors (hamstring) and potentially even Zion Williamson (knee) will be available for Thursday's matchup versus the Jazz, so Okafor may not get a chance to deliver a repeat performance.