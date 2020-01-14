Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Dominant display versus Detroit
Okafor exploded for 25 points (11-21 FG, 3-3 FT), 14 rebounds, five assists and three blocks in 34 minutes during Monday's 117-110 overtime win against the Pistons.
Okafor finished with a season high rebounding total while matching season highs in blocks and minutes. It was a sensational showing for the 24-year-old big man, and with his contract becoming guaranteed recently he seems like a good bet to remain on the team for the duration of the campaign. Still, it's possible Derrick Favors (hamstring) and potentially even Zion Williamson (knee) will be available for Thursday's matchup versus the Jazz, so Okafor may not get a chance to deliver a repeat performance.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...