Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Double-double in Saturday's loss
Okafor collected 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 29 minutes during Saturday's 115-104 loss to the Thunder.
Okafor filled up the stat sheet for the second straight contest, though he did finish with five turnovers and five fouls as well. Derrick Favors (knee) has missed three straight games, and while Okafor struggled in Monday's matchup versus the Warriors, he has stepped up in these last two tilts. It remains to be seen whether Favors will be ready to return for Monday's bout against the Nets, but if not Okafor may once again be a solid option in daily leagues.
