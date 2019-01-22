Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Double-doubles in win
Okafor contributed 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 35 minutes during Monday's win over Memphis.
With Anthony Davis sidelines with a sprained left finger, Okafor was able to record his first double-double of the season while playing his most minutes this year. It's unclear whether coach Alvin Gentry will opt to continue starting Okafor, but as long as Davis remains out, he'll have moderate value in standard formats due to the slim frontcourt depth of the Pelicans.
