Okafor ended with 26 points (8-13 FG, 10-13 FT), five rebounds, two steals, one assist, and one block in 34 minutes during Thursday's 122-107 victory over the Nuggets.

Okafor remained in the starting lineup with Derrick Favors (knee) still sidelined with an injury. Okafor looked great in the Pelicans uptempo offense, although, it should be noted the Nuggets defense was far from solid. The Pelicans haven't released a lot of information regarding Favors' injury making Okafor a risky add in most leagues. With that being said, if Favors misses further time, Okafor is worth considering as a streaming option.