Okafor compiled 23 points (10-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 35 minutes in the Pelicans' 133-129 win over the Kings on Sunday.

Okafor drew the start with both Anthony Davis (back) and Julius Randle (rest) sitting out the contest. The 2015 third overall pick's double-double was his first since Feb. 4, and he's now scored in double digits in four of the last five games overall. Okafor has proven his worth as a part of the frontcourt rotation when given sufficient minutes this season, and he's gotten expanded opportunity more often since the trade deadline with Davis' minutes capped.

