Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Exits rotation
Okafor (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Sunday in the Pelicans' 130-119 loss to the Magic.
The Pelicans ran a three-man center rotation in Friday's 116-109 loss to the 76ers, but there was no room for Okafor on Sunday while coach Alvin Gentry turned to Derrick Favors and Jaxson Hayes to cover all the minutes at the five. Expect Gentry to favor using two centers more often than not, likely leaving Okafor outside the rotation on most occasions. Okafor will likely need a trade of Favors or an injury to Favors or Hayes before resurfacing as a regular option on the second unit.
