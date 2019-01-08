Coach Alvin Gentry said Tuesday that he anticipates Okafor remaining in the rotation once Nikola Mirotic (ankle) returns, Andrew Lopez of NOLA.com reports.

The Pels took a low-risk flyer on Okafor over the summer, and he's emerged as a rotation player over the last three weeks, playing double-digit minutes seven times since Dec. 19. The former top-five pick saw a season-high 24 minutes Monday night against Memphis and finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two assists. While his playing time will likely decrease once Mirotic is back, the fact that New Orleans is getting any production out of Okafor is a positive indication.