Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Flops in start alongside Davis
Okafor (ankle) played 29 minutes and produced eight points (4-9 FG), seven rebounds, two steals and one assist Tuesday in the Pelicans' 118-88 loss to the Magic.
With Okafor returning from a two-game absence, coach Alvin Gentry made the surprising decision to deploy him in the starting five alongside Anthony Davis as part of a supersized frontcourt. The pairing didn't pay dividends, as the Pelicans fell behind by 22 points after one quarter and struggled coming out of halftime. There's a good chance that Okafor moves back to the bench in the team's final game before the All-Star break Thursday versus the Thunder, a development that would likely have a negative impact on his playing time.
