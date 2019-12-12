Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Gets a surprise start
Okafor had two points (1-3 FG), six assists and three rebounds across 20 minutes in the Pelicans' 127-112 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday night.
Jaxson Hayes was listed as the starter on the confirmed lineup, so the last-minute change was interesting. Luckily for fantasy owners it didn't make much of a difference, as the two bigs continued to split the minutes. Hayes is the better asset to own, but he and Okafor alike will see a downturn in production with Derrick Favors (personal) expected to return shortly.
