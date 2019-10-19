Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Gets starting nod
Okafor is starting Friday's preseason game against the Knicks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Derrick Favors was initially in the starting lineup at center, but the team elected to make a last-minute change, giving Okafor the opportunity to run with the first team.
