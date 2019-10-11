Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Good to go Friday
Okafor (knee) will be available for Friday's preseason game against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Okafor was added to the injury report Thursday due to a bruised right knee, but it looks like it wasn't anything too serious. Okafor played 18 minutes in his last time out against Chicago, so expect a similar workload Friday.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Added to injury report•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Role could still be limited•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Staying in New Orleans•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Season-high 30 points in finale•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Excels in spot start•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Shoots efficiently in loss•
-
2019 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.