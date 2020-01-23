Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Good to go Wednesday
Okafor (back) is available to play Wednesday against the Spurs.
The 24-year-old was considered probable with the back issue after missing the last three games, so it's not a major surprise he's back in action Wednesday. Okafor should return to his bench role with Derrick Favors (back) also retaking the court.
