Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Healthy scratch in Saturday's win
Okafor (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Hornets.
Okafor was expected to come off the bench in this one with Derrick Favors moving into the starting lineup. However, rookie center Jaxson Hayes earned 18 minutes, Nicolo Melli saw five and Favors played 29 while Okafor remained glued to the bench. It's unclear whether this trend will continue going forward, but fantasy owners in daily leagues may want to consider other options for Monday's matchup versus the Rockets.
