Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Healthy scratch versus Mavericks
Okafor (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Tuesday's 118-97 loss to the Mavericks.
Okafor drew the start but saw just nine minutes in Sunday's matchup versus the Thunder. Despite the continued absence of Derrick Favors (personal), Okafor didn't play at all in this one, which likely doesn't bode well for his chances of maintaining a decent role once Favors is back in the fold.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Plays just nine minutes•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Starting vs. Thunder•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 14 in Friday's defeat•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Scores 10 points in return•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Available Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Will be game-time call•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...