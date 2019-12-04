Okafor (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Tuesday's 118-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Okafor drew the start but saw just nine minutes in Sunday's matchup versus the Thunder. Despite the continued absence of Derrick Favors (personal), Okafor didn't play at all in this one, which likely doesn't bode well for his chances of maintaining a decent role once Favors is back in the fold.