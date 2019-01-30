Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Leads comeback against Rockets
Okafor scored a team-high 27 points (11-15 FG, 5-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Rockets.
He continues to fill in admirably for Anthony Davis (finger), racking up four double-doubles in five games since Davis went down while averaging 21.2 points, 11.0 boards and 2.6 blocks. Okafor's huge numbers put an extra wrinkle into Davis' request for a trade, at least from a fantasy perspective, and while the superstar could be back in the Pelicans' lineup by the weekend, Okafor might find himself in the starting center spot for good after the Feb 7. trade deadline.
