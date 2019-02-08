Okafor is listed as questionable for Friday's game against Minnesota with a sprained left ankle.

It's unclear when Okafor suffered the injury and how serious it may be. Nevertheless, the Duke product will presumably be a game-time call for the matchup with the Timberwolves on Friday. If Okafor is ruled out, however, Cheick Diallo may see an increased role off the bench behind Anthony Davis.

