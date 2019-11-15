Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Listed as questionable
Okafor (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game in Miami.
Okafor was absent for two of the last three games, first due to a coach's decision and then due to an ankle sprain. Jaxson Hayes could see an increased role as the backup center behind Derrick Favors should Okafor miss another contest.
