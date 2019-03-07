Pelicans' Jahlil Okafor: Logs five minutes in loss
Okafor had three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in five minutes during Wednesday's 114-104 loss to the Jazz.
Okafor did about as much damage as one can in such limited action. He came into the game nursing the sprained left ankle that forced him to miss Monday's matchup with the Jazz, so that could've played a part in his minimal minutes load. However, this is the third time in his last four appearances that Okafor has earned eight minutes or less.
